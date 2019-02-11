BOREDOMproduct announces preorders for The Overlookers (Foretaste and Dekad members) album at a special price

The Overlookers is the brand secret (not anymore) project of XY (Foretaste) and JB (Dekad). The 10-track album “Teenage Wet Dreams” by The Overlookers will be released on march 23 and the label that will be releasing the album, BOREDOMproduct, has now announced preorders at a special price.

You can pre-order your copy now on www.boredomproduct.fr.

“Teenage Wet Dreams” offers a mixture of electronic pop, synthwave and EBM, inspired by: American vintage red cars and thriller movies. Below is already a preview!

Debut single already out

The debut single by The Overlookers, “Driving Fast”, is now available as a 5-track limited edition CD with exclusive bonus and remix. The 4-track digital version is also available on usual platforms, except iTunes that decided to ban the record for some stupid reason.

