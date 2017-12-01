Belgium’s Lovelorn Dolls return after 3-year long hiatus – listen to the first tracks from ‘Darker Ages’

“Darker ages” is the newest album from the Brussels based electronic goth metal duo Lovelorn Dolls and their 3rd so far. It’s the first new LP since “Japanese Robot Invasion” which was released over 3 years ago and was engineered once again by Maxx of Helalyn Flowers.





The album will come out as a download (available now on Bandcamp), a regular CD (available here) but also as a limited edition with a 12-track bonus disc (available here) starting with a very personal cover of Nine Inch Nails‘ “Hurt” plus various remixes of album songs. Note that all physical orders via the band’s label Alfa Matrix will also get the free CD compilation “Sounds from the matrix 019”.

You can expect a very mature release, proven already by the first 2 tracks which are available as you can hear below. Side-Line readers will be able to hear the album in full closer to the actual release date in February, so stay tuned!