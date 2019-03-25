Backstage at the Miss Ballistic (Angelspit side project) photoshoot in Italy + kickstarter

Pleasant days at Toxic Visions, the Art factory owned by Noemi Aurora Of Helalyn Flowers. Located in the heart of renowned mystic and naturalistic area south of Rome, American singer/ model Carley Girl landed to reach Noemi and get a killer photoshoot done by her for Angelspit’s side project Miss Ballistic.

We were allowed backstage while Maxx Maryan of Helalyn Flowers took some pictures of the work in progress. Noemi Aurora from her side took care of the make-up and actual taking of the pictures.

Kickstarter campaign

Miss Ballistic’s debut album “Blood and Glitter” has been produced by Angelspit and holds 10 electro tracks featuring the vocals of Carley Girl, Maeze, Cel and Melanie Jade. The theme is violence and beauty: “Violence is served as entertainment everywhere. It’s our turn to be aggressive and share an empowering message dripping with glitz and glamour.”

A kickstarter campaign has been launched to promote and fund the album, so make sure to check it out.

When electro beauty queens join forces uniting violence and glamour

For the visuals Noemi Aurora based her photowork on the band concept, that is about light-hearted blood thirsty tales about winning a beauty pageant, tackling issues of body image, the beauty myth, unwanted physical contact, the press’s lust for youth and the unachievable body image still being projected onto women everywhere. Next to that she also included Miss Ballistic’s main visual key-elements like tiara, glitter melted make-up, sash etc..

The debut album will be released through Black Pill Red Pill. A few months ago you could already listen to the below track, “Less Wardrobe More Malfunction” (Single Edit).

Backstage at the photoshoot

