Avarice In Audio have released their new album, and it’s great!

“No Punishment – No Paradise” is the new album by the dark electro act Avarice In Audio. A few weeks ago you could already listen to the tracks “Lie To Me” and “Our Cold Hands”, but now you can check all the tracks (and download) via Bandcamp. Musically “No Punishment : No Paradise” is undoubtedly harsher, dirtier and harder than any previous of their releases.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/no-punishment-no-paradise">No Punishment – No Paradise by AVARICE IN AUDIO</a>

“No Punishment : No Paradise” is the band’s 3rd full length studio album and you may expect collaborations with Aesthetic Perfection, Psyclon Nine and Blast Radius.

Besides the download version you can also get this album on CD.

