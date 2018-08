ArtOfFact launches mega deal on Bandcamp (1$ releases) – here’s what you can expect!

The fine Canadian label ArtOfFact records has launched a mega-sale with tons of releases priced at just 1$. You can visit this special sales page right here on Bandcamp.

Included in this special Bandcamp sale action are releases by such bands as Controlled Bleeding, Dead When I Found Her, Seeming, Out Out, Legend, Encephalon, Ghost Twin, Glass Apple Bonzai, Valhall, Noise Unit, SÓLSTAFIR, Nash the Slash, 3teeth, Mirror (Dave Gahan), Slow, Mobile Clones, Images in Vogue, …

Happy hunting!

