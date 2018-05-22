Arcana’s legendary albums get re-issued on both CD and vinyl via Cyclic Law – pre-orders available now

Arcana is Swedish neoclassical dark wave band which formed in 1994 and was originally signed to the Cold Meat Industry (CMI) label. Available May 25 (CD) and mid June (LP) are the re-issues of the Arcana classic albums “Dark Age Of Reason” (full details here) and “Cantar De Procella” (full details here) which were originally released via CMI, respectively in 1996 and 1997.

“Dark Age Of Reason” was originally released 22 years ago and has often been compared to the early works by Dead Can Dance. Now Cyclic Law presents this debut album in it’s original length, remastered and with new artwork on both CD and Vinyl. “Cantar De Procella” was released 21 years ago also this Peter Bjärgö classic was remastered plus also received brand new artwork.

You can order “Dark Age Of Reason” right here and “Cantar De Procella” right here. Each album comes in a CD edition of 500 copies (4 panels digisleeve) and a LP Edition of 300 copies in standard LP sleeve with printed inner sleeve.

Enjoy the preview of both albums below.

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.