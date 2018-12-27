Apoptygma Berzerk re-imagine debut ‘Soli Deo Gloria’ on ‘SDGXXV’ – pre-orders available now

Following the releases and shows honouring the 25th anniversary of Apoptygma Berzerk’s debut album “Soli Deo Gloria”, the Norwegian electronic-rock outfit presents “SDGXXV”, available on CD, double-vinyl, and cassette editions.

Re-imagining “Soli Deo Gloria” was not an easy task. Groth and co. looked for artists who would not simply provide remixes, but, rather, re-conceived versions that go down to the roots of what made the original Apop record so special. The band looked to old friends such as Cronos Titan, but also commissioned music from a new breed of artists who are changing the landscape today.

The team who worked on this album includes Steven R. Sellick, Ancient Methods, The Invincible Spirit, Blackhouse, Clock DVA, Substaat, Naked Lunch, Prurient feat. Maniac, Mortiis, Codex Empire, Portion Control, Bal Paré, Atropine, Monster Apparat, Beranek and Erik Wøllo.

The release comes out in various versions which can be ordered here: CD Digipak / Tape / Cassette / MC / Two different DOUBLE-VINYL editions.

