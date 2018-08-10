Apoptygma Berzerk double release for the 25th anniversary of ‘Soli Deo Gloria’

(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange)

In 1993 Apoptygma Berzerk released the very first Norwegian EBM album, “Soli Deo Gloria”. It didn’t only spark an interest outside of Norway, this seminal classic inspired many Norwegian bands to start their own careers, and contributed in bringing Norwegian electronic music out beyond the borders of the country.

11/11/18, exactly 25 years after the original release, “Soli Deo Gloria” will be reissued on LP with the original 13 tracks, remastered for vinyl from the original tapes for the very first time (available here), giving the listener a more detailed, dynamic and true listening experience. The CD version will include seven bonus tracks, four of them previously unreleased – more details in the track list below.

The 25th. Anniversary Reissue was remastered for vinyl and CD by Morten Lund, the man behind the original CD mastering back in 1993. The LP and CD design are done by Halvor Bodin, who also did the original CD design back in 1993. In Europe the LP and CD will be released by Tatra Records, who released the original album back in 1993. And finally – at the heart of it all – you still have Stephan Groth and Per Aksel Lundgreen, the two guys who made it all happen back in 1993!

On top of this classic album reissue, Stephan wanted to celebrate the 25th anniversary with friends, bands that had inspired him, and both old and new musical heroes. First off a reworked 12” with four tracks from “Soli Deo Gloria” was planned, but in true APOP style where nothing is done half-way, this soon expanded to re-record/rework/remix the entire album with the help of other artists! The result is “SDGXXV”, a 2 x LP/CD/Cassette to be released early 2019 by Tatra Records/Rough Trade for Europe and Artoffact Records for Canada/USA. More info, track listing and details about bands involved coming soon!

The initial 300 albums from Tatra Records will be pressed in purple vinyl and include a poster from the release party held 11/11/93, while the following pressings will be on black vinyl. The Artoffact Records editions will come in two marbled vinyl versions: a black/transparent and a purple/transparent, the amount not yet decided.

LP track list, mastered for vinyl from the original tapes, July 2018:

A

Like Blood From The Beloved (Part 1)

Bitch

Burnin’ Heretic (Album Version)

Stitch

Walk With Me

Backdraft

ARP (808 Edit)

B

Spiritual Reality

Skyscraping (Schizophreniac)

All Tomorrows Parties

The Sentinel

Ashes To Ashes ’93

Like Blood From The Beloved (Part 2)

CD track list, remastered for vinyl from the original tapes, July 2018:

1. Like Blood From The Beloved (Part 1)

2. Bitch

3. Burnin’ Heretic (Album Version)

4. Stitch

5. Walk With Me

6. Backdraft

7. ARP (808 Edit)

8. Spiritual Reality

9. Skyscraping (Schizophreniac)

10. All Tomorrows Parties

11. The Sentinel

12. Ashes To Ashes ’93

13. Like Blood From The Beloved (Part 2)

Bonus tracks:

14 – Borrowed Time (Club Mix)

15 – Burning Heretic (Crisp Version)

16 – The Sentinel (Nun Of Your Business Version by Blackhouse)

17 – Ashes To Ashes (Guitar Version)

18 – ARP

19 – Ashes To Ashes (4-Track Version)

20 – Backdraft (Sarpsborg Synth Version)

Borrowed Time (Club Mix) and Burning Heretic (Crisp Version) have previously been released on the “Sex, Drugs & EBM” compilation (TATCD 007), but are remastered for the 2018 CD release. The same applies to ARP, previously published on “The Apopcalyptic Manifesto” (TATCD 039).

“Ashes To Ashes (Guitar Version)” was recorded at the same time as “Soli Deo Gloria”, but at that time it was decided to go for “Ashes To Ashes ’93” on the album, a version without guitar. The “Guitar Version” has never been published before. The same goes for to “Ashes To Ashes (4-Track Version)”, a demo version of “Ashes To Ashes” from the time between “Victims of Mutilation” and the original “Ashes To Ashes” 12 “version.

“The Sentinel” is remixed by Blackhouse in July 2018, and “Backdraft (Sarpsborg Synth Version)” is remixed by Technomancer feat. Angst Pop in July 2018.

The LP and CD reissues of “Soli Deo Gloria” will be available via Tatra Records/Rough Trade in Europe, and via Artoffact Records in USA/Canada. Pre-sales will start August 10th 2018 via Lo-Fi Merchandise for Europe (CD | LP) and Storming The Base for Canada/USA.

PS! It’s August 10th today – happy birthday, Stephan! 😀

