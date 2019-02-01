All new Depeche Mode tribute surfaces from the Belgian electronica label Alfa Matrix

After 2 highly succesful Depeche Mode tributes (you can find more details here), the Belgian label Alfa Matrix is now back with a 3rd volume. Titled “Alfa Matrix Re​:​covered Vol​.​3 – A Tribute To Depeche Mode”, the tribute is a 2CD with 32 brand new cover versions reinterpreted by Alfa Matrix artists.

Since the label has since added a lot of new names (Mental Exile, Imjudas, Synapsyche, Llumen, H.O.W., …), you can enjoy renditions of your favourite Depeche Mode tracks in a total new sound pallet.

The tracks have been covered in different ways: from electro pop to dark elektro, from pop wave to goth metal, from industrial to techno pop. Below is the total tracklist of this brand new tribuet which will be out later in March but which can be pre-ordered already (as a 2CD via the label’s webstore, and as download via Bandcamp).

Available formats:

V/A – Alfa Matrix Re​:​covered Vol​.​3 – A Tribute To Depeche Mode (Bandcamp download)



V/A – Alfa Matrix Re​:​covered Vol​.​3 – A Tribute To Depeche Mode 2CD



The 2 previous compilations can be found here:

Alfa Matrix Re​:​covered – A Tribute To Depeche Mode (Bonus Tracks Version)

Alfa Matrix Re​:​covered – A Tribute To Depeche Mode – Vol. 2 (Bonus Tracks Version – 2013 edit)

Here’s a preview of 2 tracks already!

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/alfa-matrix-re-covered-vol-3-a-tribute-to-depeche-mode">Alfa Matrix Re:covered Vol.3 – A Tribute To Depeche Mode by VARIOUS</a>

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.