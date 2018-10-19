Alien Vampires return with 2 twin concept EPs: ‘Fuck the revolution bring on the apocalypse’ & ‘Evil twins’

Since the release of their last studio album “Drag You To Hell” and their most recent deluxe anthology box “Evil Lasts Forever”, Alien Vampires (aka Nysrok Infernalien and Nightstalker) have toured a lot but were also working hard in their studio on their forthcoming album “London Paranormal” announced for a Spring 2019 release.

Out now as digital only releases are 2 concept EPs which act as true twin EPs. The first is “Fuck the revolution bring on the apocalypse” (available for download on Bandcamp, with other services following in the next few weeks), a new 8-track EP holding not less than 4 new songs including a collaboration with Chainreactor (on “Hyperbolic Doubt”). The band furthermore joined hands with dark elektro remixers like Acylum, Venal Flesh, Studio-X, Synapsyche and London’s famous Slimlight DJ’s DKAG.

This EP is also available in an alternative “Evil Twins” with 5 other exclusive tracks (available for download on Bandcamp, with other services following in the next few weeks). The EP offers you a second potential interpretation of their “Fuck The Revolution Bring On The Apocalypse” EP, delivering besides the 3 songs it has in common with the original version of the EP, the exclusive studio version of “Fuck Borders” plus 4 additional exclusive club remixes of the more catchy songs from the new EP in collaboration with label mates Aesthetische and Diffuzion, and also with the London-based harsh dance act Biomechanimal and American outfit of DV8R.

You can listen to both EPs below!

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/fuck-the-revolution-bring-on-the-apocalypse-ep">Fuck the revolution bring on the apocalypse EP by ALIEN VAMPIRES</a>

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/evil-twins-ep">Evil twins EP by ALIEN VAMPIRES</a>

