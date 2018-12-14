Alfa Matrix relaunches e-store with massive 50% discount on complete catalogue (or almost)

The people behind the Belgina label Alfa Matrix have been pretty busy the past few months, not only are they preparing new releases, but they have also pimped their e-shop. The store has now re-opened and for the occasion the label has launched a massive 7-day long 50% discount sales in both their e-shop and on Bandcamp. It suffices to use the discount code backtraxx on Bandcamp or in the e-shop and you’ll get the 50% discount. Note that for the e-shop that code is valid on all products released before june 2018 while it’s valid on all releases on Bandcamp.

Speaking of which, the label’s new store has a way better integration with Bandcamp: “That’s correct,” says Bernard Van Isacker, webdeveloper at Alfa Matrix, “we wanted to limit the friction people have when they visit our store, so from now on all bandcamp-only products are clearly visible and people will be directed instantly to the correct page on bandcamp to get the release.” The change didn’t go without a few hurdles so Bernard explains: “There is a lot going on under the hood of the e-shop and we have been debugging for the past weeks in order to be ready before Christmas, and luckily we were ready a few days earlier than expected. Christmas is usually a pretty hectic period for us as we then get an avalanche of orders.”

The store is furthermore fully mobile friendly: “I personally always shop via mobile and rarely use my laptop for e-commerce, so it only made sense to make this a reality for our label’s online store too.” The store itself remains free of clutter: “That’s on purpose, I hate those sites and stores filled with all kind of buttons. Just keep it simple and make sure people find what they are looking for and make sure that they can have a swift purchase experience, that was the aim and I think we succeeded. There are still a few extra things which will be implemented, but that’s more for the administration side of things.”

Alfa Matrix was one of the first labels (if not the very first) in the industrial music scene to focus on direct sales and have a one on one communication with its fanbase.

We’ll have another interview coming up in the next days with Sebastien Dolimont from Alfa Matrix as well.

