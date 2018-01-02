Alfa Matrix enters the new year with special 50% discount campaign – here’s your code

The Belgian industrial / electro record label Alfa Matrix has launched a massive winter offer where they are giving a 50% discount on all products (which are at least 6 months old).
For the Alfa Matrix Bandcamp page there are no minimum orders required, for the physical webstore the discount kicks in the moment you have reached 50 Euro in your basket.
Simply use the code AM2018 and you’ll get the discount applied on your order. The offer is valid until 31 January included or until end of stock. So if you want to complete your collection at rock bottom prices, here’s your chance!
The label has since it’s start in 2000/2001 launched over 400 albums from a ton of electro/industrial/goth/electropop bands. Discover their roster right below (just click on the name to get to the products):
- 32CRASH
- Acylum
- AD:keY
- Aengeldust
- Aesthetische
- Agonised By Love
- Aiboforcen
- Alien Vampires
- Ambassador21
- amGod
- Apoptygma Berzerk
- Armageddon Dildos
- Avarice In Audio
- Ayria
- Bruderschaft
- Circuito Cerrado
- Compilations
- Cosmic Armchair
- Covenant
- Crisk
- Crytek
- Cynical Existence
- Daniel B. Prothèse
- Depeche Mode
- Diffuzion
- Diskonnekted
- Dive
- Dream Recall
- Dunkelwerk
- Elektroklänge
- ELM
- Entrzelle
- Epsilon Minus
- Essence Of Mind
- Freakangel
- Front 242
- Gaytron
- Glis
- Halo In Reverse
- HausHetaere
- Headscan
- Helalyn Flowers
- Hungry Lucy
- I:scintilla
- Icon Of Coil
- ImJudas
- Implant
- Internal
- Inure
- Junksista
- Kant Kino
- Klutæ
- Komor Kommando
- Krystal System
- Leaether Strip
- Llumen
- Lovelorn Dolls
- Malakwa
- Male Or Female
- Mari Chrome
- Mentallo and the Fixer
- Metroland
- Mildreda
- Mind:State
- Mnemonic
- Mondträume
- Monolith
- Nebula-H
- Neikka RPM
- Nitzer Ebb
- Növö
- O.V.N.I.
- Plastic Noise Experience
- Pouppée Fabrikk
- Prothèse
- Prozium
- Psy’Aviah
- Razorfade
- Recoil
- Record Store Day
- Regenerator
- Saeldes Sanc
- Schwarzblut
- SD-KRTR
- Sebastian Komor
- Seize
- Sero.Overdose
- Shaun F
- Simon Carter
- Sin.Sin
- Siva Six
- Star Industry
- Stray
- Studio-X
- Suicidal Romance
- Suicide Inside
- T-shirts
- Tamtrum
- Technoir
- The Cure
- The Psychic Force
- Totem Obscura
- Trisomie 21
- Underviewer
- Unter Null
- Venal Flesh
- Virgins O.R Pigeons
- Virtual Embrace
- VNV Nation
- XMH
- Zombie Girl
