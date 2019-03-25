Agent Side Grinder returns with all new album: ‘A/X’ – available now on CD and vinyl

Finally it´s here. The long awaited follow-up to the award winning album “Alkimia” from Swedish electro/new wave/postpunk giants Agent Side Grinder. It’s the first album to feature the new vocalist Emanuel Åström. “A/X” was already teased quite a lot thanks to two singles: “Doppelgänger” and “Stripdown”.

The latter quickly became an underground hit and has been frequently played on Swedish National Radio this winter and was of course picked up for our Spotify playlist.

The album can be purhcased both as a CD (available here) and as a vinyl (available here).

Here are the two singles:

