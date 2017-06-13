After 4 years of silence Larkin Grimm hits back with brand new studio record

Out in a few days is the newest album in vinyl format by Larkin Grimm: “Chasing the illusion“. This new studio effort is the follow-up to 2013’s “Soul Retrieval”.

Larkin Grimm is an American singer-songwriter and musician born in Memphis, Tennessee and is somewhat an odd duck in the music scene as she was born into a religious order called Holy Order of MANS. Since 2005 she has been recording material which you can best define as being part of the folk, psychedelic folk, experimental music scene. She never lost touch with her uprbinging as her material holds a lot of spiritual elements.

Here’s what she says about the (splendid) album(cover): “In my spiritual practice, when a student is ready to humble themselves and transform, they strip naked and prostrate themselves at the feet of their teacher. This gesture of humility and openness is extended to you, the listener, as I kneel before you on the cover of this album.”

The new album “Chasing the illusion” can be ordered right here on vinyl.