a-ha’s Magne Furuholmen has a solo album coming up – here’s a first teaser

a-ha’s Magne Furuholmen has a new solo album coming up. The news was revealed in a few tweets, here’s a resume of the texts posted: “Hey everybody – belated best wishes for the coming year, and a small tease from the recording-session in the mountains last week to let you know that i’m hard at work and have been for a while now in order to make sure xmas 2019 is ruined for y’all with a new, dark magne f xmas record! no cheesycozy covers but instead 15+ original songs so far with appropriate seasonal topic-ery. after all ‘tis the season to be melancholy’… so, something to look backwards to for a whole year – talk about gift that keeps on giving! lotsa love, the grinch.”

You can already view/listen to a first preview below.

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram Een bericht gedeeld door Magne Furuholmen (@magne_furuholmen) op 21 Jan 2019 om 9:00 (PST)

