a-ha’s frontman Morten Harket will be a mentor on the popular TV show ‘The Voice’

Some fan news for the commercial TV show fans in Scandinavia. Earlier this month, a-ha frontman Morten Harket announced via a video on the a-ha Instagram account (see the video below) that he would be one of the mentors on the next season of ‘The Voice – norges beste stemme’ on TV2 this fall. Very soon after, TV2 confirmed the news on their Facebook page.

The series has aired three times before, in 2012, 2013 and 2015. According to Dagbladet, the other 3 mentors for the upcoming season have not yet been announced. Previous mentors include Hanne Sørvaag, Sondre Lerche, Yosef Wolde-Mariam, Espen Lind, Tommy Tee, Lene Nystrøm – and that other a-ha member Magne Furuholmen, whose team member Martin Halla won in the first season.