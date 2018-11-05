a-ha to perform debut album ‘Hunting High And Low’ in full during 2019 tour

a-ha will embark on an October and November 2019 tour where the trio (Magne Furuholmen, Morten Harket and Pål Waaktaar-Savoy) will be performing in ‘An Evening With’ format, with an interval. For the first half of the concert, they will play new and old, familiar and less-familiar songs. Then, after returning to the stage, they will play the ten songs of their 1985 debut album “Hunting High And Low” in the running order of the original release.

Back in October 2010, a-ha had played the whole of “Hunting High And Low” just twice (quite an unforgettable event we must say), first at Oslo’s Konserthus and then at London’s Royal Albert Hall (from where we reported live back then).

The tour is timed to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the release of the original version of “Take On Me” – issued in the UK on 19 October 1984 to reputed sales of just 300 copies. The re-recorded “Take On Me” was released in Britain during April 1985 to little fanfare, and in America that May where it hit big after its striking promotional video was seen on TV. It was reissued in the UK that September and, finally, the British hit came. The Hunting High And Low album was on sale in America in June 1985, and in the UK in October 1985.

Here are the dates scheduled:

29 OCT – Dublin – 3Arena

30 OCT – Belfast – SSE Arena

01 NOV – Glasgow – The Armadillo

02 NOV – Leeds – First Direct Arena

05 NOV – London – Royal Albert Hall

06 NOV – Brighton – Brighton Centre

08 NOV – Amsterdam – AFAS Live

09 NOV – Paris – Seine Musicale

12 NOV – Mannheim – SAP Arena

13 NOV – Leipzig – Leipzig Arena

15 NOV – Oberhausen – Koenig Pilsner Arena

16 NOV – Bremen – OVB Arena

18 NOV – Warsaw – Towar Arena

20 NOV – St. Petersburg – Ice Palace

22 NOV – Moscow – Krokus City Hall

