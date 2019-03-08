a-ha extending its ‘Hunting High and Low Live’ tour into 2020

The demand for a-ha’s ‘Hunting High and Low Live’ tour is exceeding the initial forecast and as a result the band is extending it into 2020.

During the tour Magne Furuholmen, Morten Harket and Pål Waaktaar-Savoy will be performing in An Evening With format, with an interval. For the first half of the concert, they will play new and old, familiar and less-familiar songs. Then, after returning to the stage, they will play the ten songs of their 1985 debut album “Hunting High And Low” in the running order of the original release.

The first show for 2020 has just been announced and it will take place in Trondheim, Norway. The show will be on 7 February 2020 at the brand new indoor stadium, Trondheim Spektrum, opening in October 2019. a-ha is the first band to be announced to play at the arena. Here’s the pre-sale link, and here’s the general sale link.

More dates in 2020 will be announced soon, including areas the band hasn’t visited since their 1986 world tour.

