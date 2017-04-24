FOLLOW US
 
A few RSD copies available from Pankow’s ‘Times’ 10 inch – incl. 11 copies plus a test pressing

By Apr 24,2017

Pankow reveals TOP 10 album from 1981-1984 + offers FREE exclusive download of'Das Wodkalied' via Side-Line

A few days ago we reported about the release of the vinyl EP “Times” by the Italian electronic act Pankow for Record Store Day. Today you can get ahold of a few of the remaining copies of this very rare edition (order your copy here). This edition is also available in a very limited set (11 copies only) including one of the test pressings for this vinyl (available here).

Included on this set are the 2 earliest Pankow recordings (“We Are the Joy” and “Wither”) next to 2 other tracks that have never before been released.

Below is the extremely limited set including a test pressing.

Here’s Pankow with “Wither”:

