5 Nitzer Ebb albums re-released on CD(2CD) featuring loads of bonus tracks – also for North America!

Nitzer Ebb sees 5 of its albums released on CD with bonus tracks. Included are the albums “That Total Age”, “Belief”, “Showtime”, “Ebbhead” and “Big Hit”.

1987 – That Total Age CD

The limited edition of “That Total Age” contains 4 bonus tracks, including the 12” mixes of “Join In The Chant”, “Let Your Body Learn”, “Warsaw Ghetto” and a rare instrumental version of “Murderous”. The original US release of this album did not contain the 12″ mixes. You can find the full tracklist here where you can also order the album.

1989 – Belief 2CD

Next is “Belief” which is being released as a 2CD. This time you get 12 bonus tracks, including all the major hard-to-find club mixes all together on one CD for the first time. All of this bonus material is not available for download in North America so this will be your only chance to get them. You can find the full tracklist here where you can also order the album.

1990 – Showtime 2CD

“Showtime” also comes in a 2CD edition and contains 18 bonus tracks, including all the major hard-to-find club mixes all together on one CD for the first time. Included also are several B-sides that were previously available only on the album singles. All of this bonus material is not available for download in North America. You can find the full tracklist here where you can also order the album.

1991 – Ebbhead 2CD

And on the 4th place, there’s “Ebbhead”, produced by Alan Wilder (Depeche Mode, Recoil). The 16 bonus tracks presented on this 2CD set include the highly acclaimed “As Is” EP (it’s a beauty indeed, just listen to the excellent “Come Alive” as remixed by Alan Wilder), along with some hard-to-find remixes – on CD for the first time. All of this bonus material is not available for download in North America. You can find the full tracklist here where you can also order the album.

1995 – Big Hit 2CD

The 5th album to be released is “Big Hit”, also as a 2CD set. Included are 16 bonus tracks, such as all the hard-to-find club mixes all together on one CD for the first time, plus several B-sides and 2 unreleased songs from the same albums sessions. All of this bonus material is not available for download in North America. You can find the full tracklist here where you can also order the album.

