5 duo-tickets to win via Side-Line for Sinner’s Day Festival (December 1, 2018)

On Saturday December 1st the Limburghal (Jaarbeurslaan 6) in Genk (BE) will host the 5th edition of the Sinner’s Day Festival.

The following artists are featured in the line-up: MC50, John Cale, Gang Of Four, GBH, Cabaret Voltaire, Fischer Z, Claw Boys Claw, Wolfgang Flür (ex-Kraftwerk). There’s also a Belgian stage featuring: Vive La Fête, Whispering Sons, Cocaine Piss, Red Zebra, Funeral Dress, De Brassers, O Veux and Marcel Vanthilt.

The music on the afterparty will be provided by Side-Line collaborator DJ Wildhoney.

Tickets can be found at www.sinnersday.com.

And here’s the good news, we have 5 duo-tickets to give away via Side-Line! Enter the contest below, we’ll be picking 5 lucky winners by the end of next week and inform them personally!

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.