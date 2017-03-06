3 vinyl LP reissue for 2011 Rome album ‘Die Æsthetik der Herrschaftsfreiheit’

In 2011 the Luxembourg based experimental neofolk and martial industrial act Rome returned with a song cycle in three volumes; over 150 minutes spread across three CDs: “Die Æsthetik der Herrschaftsfreiheit”. “Die Æsthetik der Herrschaftsfreiheit” now gets a slightly edited release for the vinyl re-issue limited to just 500 copies (which you can order right here).

The set includes the following:

Clear 3×12“ vinyl on 180g audiophile vinyl with gatefold cover and printed inner sleeves

Three postcards (DIN A6 each)

Sticker (148 x 105 mm)

All the sets come hand-numbered and signed by Jérôme Reuter.