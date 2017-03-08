2nd album Aegri Somnia (‘Endtime Psalms’) released on Cryo Chamber

The Croatian one man dark ambient project Aegri Somnia (aka Jurica Santek) returns with his second album on Cryo Chamber. You can expect manipulated deep analogue drones rumble. The source material includes field recordings mixed with audio manipulations.

The album is the follow-up album to the 2015 album “Monde Obscure” and has now been released on CD (in full color 6 panel digipak) and as a high quality audio download which both can be ordered directly from the label.

You can listen o the album right below.