2 limited releases from Front 242 co-founder Daniel B. under Daniel B. Prothèse moniker – pre-orders available now

In 2016, Alfa Matrix released the first full-length album by Front 242 founding member Daniel B.’s solo-project: Daniel B. Prothèse. The “Überlastung” vinyl box and its CD companion “AIIHB0A0” were both sold-out prior to release date.





Alfa Matrix has now launched the pre-orders for 2 brand new releases by Front 242 co-founder Daniel B. and this under the Daniel B. Prothèse moniker. The 2 titles come in various formats with all physical releases being limited.

First is Daniel B. Prothèse’s “CHZWaaR+ZMe+aaL” album which comes in 4 formats: LP (clear vinyl +CD) (Limited to 300 copies), a 2CD set (holding bonus tracks and limited to 500 copies), a normal CD format (Limited to 200 copies) and as a download via Bandcamp. “CHZWaaR+ZMe+aaL” reveals a less experimental and much more rhythmic side of the project with powerful minimal industrial sequences sometimes even coming closer to the rough basslines of EBM.

The 2nd release is “99.9”, a project from Daniel B. Prothèse with Edwin Vanvinckenroye (Troissoeur). That CD is limited to 500 copies, while the Bandcamp version holds a bonus track which will not be released on any other download platform. The music on this release sits somewhere inbetween contemporary neo-classical world, ambient and electro-folk.

Below are already a few tracks which have been made available from both releases.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/chzwaar-zme-aal-bonus-tracks-version?campaign=sidelinenews">CHZWaaR+ZMe+aaL (Bonus Tracks Version) by DANIEL B. PROTHÈSE</a>